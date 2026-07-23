Actor Ha Ji-won threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Boston Red Sox home game Thursday, as the team matched its all-time franchise record with 15 consecutive wins. Boston lost the second game of the doubleheader, however, falling short of a record 16th straight win.

Ha took the mound at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, before the first game of a doubleheader between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday (Korean Standard Time).

Ha had originally been scheduled to throw the first pitch on Wednesday, but rain forced a one-day postponement. She is the first Korean actor to take the mound at Fenway Park.

Boston defeated the Orioles 6-3 in the first game of the doubleheader.

The victory gave Boston 15 consecutive wins, tying the franchise record for the longest winning streak in club history — a mark not reached since 1946, 80 years ago, when Ted Williams, the last player to bat .400 in a season, was in his prime. The Red Sox fell short of an outright record, however, losing the second game of the doubleheader 5-1.