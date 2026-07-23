Doosan Bobcat posted preliminary second-quarter sales of 2.45 trillion won ($1.65 billion) and operating profit of 291.7 billion won, the company disclosed Thursday.

Second-quarter sales rose 11.2 percent from a year earlier, driven by price increases that more than offset a partial shipment delay caused by a system inspection. Operating profit surged 42.9 percent over the same period, boosted by a US tariff refund, pushing the operating margin to 11.9 percent. Net profit climbed 63.9 percent, reflecting both the operating profit growth and a reduction in financial costs.

Measured in US dollars, Doosan Bobcat's reporting currency, sales grew 4 percent year-on-year to $1.63 billion, while operating profit rose 34 percent to $195 million.

By product segment, sales in compact equipment and industrial vehicles rose 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively, from a year earlier. Portable power recovered to prior-year levels after posting strong quarter-on-quarter growth. Doosan Mottrol, which produces hydraulic components, recorded 40 percent year-on-year growth as sales to domestic and overseas customers expanded.

By region, North America sales rose 3 percent year-on-year, supported by effective pricing and higher forklift sales. Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 10 percent, helped by a recovery in compact equipment demand and favorable exchange rates. However, the Asia, Latin America and Oceania region fell 8 percent despite solid sales in South America, Oceania and India, as forklift sales remained weak.