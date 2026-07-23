Britain has temporarily withdrawn its diplomatic staff from Iran as armed conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a statement Wednesday night (local time) saying it had temporarily withdrawn British staff from Iran "in light of the local security situation," according to Germany's dpa news agency and other outlets.

However, the British government said the embassy would continue to operate remotely despite the withdrawal of diplomatic personnel.

The FCDO also advised all British nationals and British-Iranian dual residents to avoid travel to Iran entirely, warning they could face risks including arrest, interrogation and detention.

Britain took similar measures in February when military tensions among the US, Israel and Iran escalated sharply.

US forces have been striking Iran for 12 consecutive days, citing Iranian attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has retaliated by targeting US military facilities in the Middle East, deepening tensions between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering options to expand the war with Iran, including a major buildup of fighter jets, missiles and medical personnel in the Middle East.