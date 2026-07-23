Hoban Group has moved to strengthen open communication by creating a forum for direct dialogue between top executives and new employees, aiming to help new hires settle into the organization and ensure the voices of its next generation of staff are reflected in management decisions.

The group held a "Connecting Day" event Wednesday at Avenuefrance Pangyo in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, bringing together Kim Dae-heon, Hoban Group's chief planning officer, and other executives with more than 80 new employees.

Connecting Day is a program designed to give new Hoban Group employees a chance to communicate directly with senior management, deepen their understanding of the company and its organizational culture, and build common ground.

More than 80 new hires from group affiliates — including Hoban Construction, Hoban Industrial, Taihan Cable & Solution, Hoban Hotels & Resorts, Hoban Property and Daea Cheongwa — attended alongside executives. Participants exchanged views freely on workplace life, job experiences, organizational culture and career plans.

Kim spoke with the new employees about their experiences since joining the company, their day-to-day work, and their goals going forward. He also listened to their perspectives and shared the group's vision along with the roles he hopes the new hires will play.

"A growing company starts with a culture of mutual understanding and respect, and that aligns with the value of 'harmony and unity' that Hoban Group pursues," Kim said. "We will continue to listen to the diverse voices of our employees and build a corporate culture where we trust one another and grow together."

Beyond Connecting Day, Hoban Group runs a range of communication programs — including town hall meetings and a junior board — through which employees can participate voluntarily and put forward ideas, as the group works to expand a corporate culture centered on mutual respect and collaboration.