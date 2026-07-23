Korea Expressway Corporation announced Thursday it will run a "Find Highway Safety Hazards on Your Vacation Route" campaign through Aug. 20.

The campaign, timed to the summer vacation season, invites the public to identify and report safety hazards to help make expressways safer and more convenient. Participants can submit photos of hazards spotted while driving on the expressway or using rest facilities, and the corporation will dispatch staff to inspect the scene and take corrective action.

Reportable hazards include any safety concern that may arise at rest stops, drowsy-driver rest areas, bridges, tunnels, cut slopes and similar locations.

Those wishing to participate can access the mobile submission form through the Korea Expressway Corporation website, its official SNS accounts or promotional posters displayed at rest stops, then submit the location, description and a photo of the hazard.

To ensure road safety, photographing while driving or stopping on the shoulder to take pictures is strictly prohibited. Reports must be made safely — for example, by having a passenger take the photo or using dashcam footage — and submissions should be made from a safe location such as a rest stop or drowsy-driver rest area.

The corporation plans to select outstanding cases through a review committee of internal and external experts, weighing factors such as hazard severity and contribution to accident prevention. Selected participants will receive prize money and mobile gift vouchers totaling 1.7 million won ($1,150).

"Not missing even a small warning sign is the first small step toward preventing a major accident," a Korea Expressway Corporation official said. "We hope many people will take part and help create a safe and enjoyable vacation journey together."