Korbit, South Korea's first virtual asset exchange and now part of Mirae Asset Group, is relaunching under the new name Digital X.

Park Hyun-joo, global strategy officer (GSO) of Mirae Asset Group, announced the change Thursday in an email to employees. "On Thursday, Korbit has become a member of Mirae Asset," Park said. "Korbit is launching anew on Thursday under the name Digital X."

Park said the relaunch marks a convergence of two distinct journeys. "Korbit's path as the country's first virtual asset exchange and Mirae Asset's three decades of challenge and innovation in global financial markets have met on a single road," he said. "We are now setting sail together on a shared voyage to realize the great tide of the era that is Mirae Asset 3.0."

Explaining the new name, Park said the "X" in Digital X "represents the unknown future and the infinite possibilities that arise when different values intersect and converge." He described the company's mission as combining traditional and digital assets with Mirae Asset's expertise and Korbit's specialization "to create a new investment paradigm."

Park said Digital X "will become the most powerful core pillar in realizing Mirae Asset 3.0," calling the rebranding "more than a name change — it is a compass and a promise pointing the way forward."

Park also laid out a vision for the digital asset business. "We will build a new investment ecosystem in which the tokenization of real-world assets, STO, stablecoins, and traditional and digital assets coexist organically," he said. "Digital X, in the name of Mirae Asset 3.0, will lead this massive wave of change head-on."

He added that the company aims to "proactively define the next era of digital assets" by combining Mirae Asset's roughly 30 years of global heritage with Korbit's on-the-ground expertise.

Park also highlighted customer trust and internal controls as core values. "Compliance is an absolute standard that cannot be compromised," he said. "We must adhere most completely to relevant laws and global standards across all areas — anti-money laundering, know-your-customer requirements, information security and fraud detection systems."

He said the company must also serve as "a role model in the market that most exemplarily follows regulatory guidelines" as the Virtual Asset User Protection Act is refined and the STO regime takes shape.

Park reiterated Mirae Asset's management philosophy, saying the belief that "the customer's future is the company's future, and growing the customer's wealth is the only path to the company's success" would guide every decision at Digital X. He said the company would also strictly uphold the principle that "a product without value must never be put into the world, even under the Mirae Asset name."

Park also said the company plans to develop Digital X beyond a simple virtual asset exchange into an "intelligent investment platform" with enhanced investor education and information services.

"We will directly lead the healthiest and most sound growth of the domestic and international digital asset industry," Park said, adding that "when all members participate with a sense of ownership, we can grow into the most powerful and sustainable organization — one that is not shaken by any wave."

Earlier Thursday, Mirae Asset Consulting, a non-financial affiliate of Mirae Asset Group, said it would secure a total stake of 97.15 percent in Korbit. Korbit said Mirae Asset Consulting acquired a 91.7 percent stake on Wednesday and is set to complete the transaction by acquiring the remaining 5.42 percent on Friday. Korbit said on its website that it plans to continue offering all existing services unchanged.