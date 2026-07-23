Kumho Engineering & Construction has won a contract worth around 350 billion won ($236 million) to redevelop the Jangji bus depot in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The project will convert the aging open-air public bus depot into an indoor facility while adding public housing, community sports amenities and a park on the upper levels.

The company announced Thursday that it had secured the contract for the Jangji bus depot redevelopment project, commissioned by the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation (SH).

The total construction cost is approximately 350.6 billion won. Kumho Engineering & Construction will serve as the lead contractor with a 50 percent stake, working in a consortium with Dongbu Construction and Godeok General Construction. Groundbreaking is scheduled for October, with completion targeted for August 2030.

The project will transform the Jangji public bus depot in Songpa-gu into a mixed-use public space integrating residential, transportation, community social overhead capital (SOC) and green infrastructure. The core aim is to preserve the bus depot's operational function while adding public housing and resident amenities on the same site.

The development will have a total floor area of 139,975 square meters. Two buildings ranging from two basement floors to 25 above-ground floors will house 658 residential units in total, along with the bus depot, community sports facilities and neighborhood commercial space.

Basement level one through the fourth floor above ground will contain community sports facilities including a swimming pool and gymnasium. Floors one through three will accommodate the bus depot and offices, while floors three through five will house retail and community welfare facilities. Residential units will occupy floors six through 25.

A key feature of the project is the conversion of the existing open-air bus depot into an enclosed indoor facility. The change is intended to improve operational efficiency and reduce the impact of noise and dust on the surrounding environment.

A public park will be created on top of the depot structure, featuring rest and leisure spaces — a sunken garden, a play field, an aroma garden and a four-season rooftop area. A green network connecting the site to nearby green spaces and Jangji Stream will also be established.

"This project is a symbolic undertaking that transforms an aging bus depot into a future-oriented mixed-use space where residential, transportation, community SOC and green elements coexist," a Kumho Engineering & Construction official said. "Drawing on our accumulated expertise in public development and construction, we will successfully deliver a future-oriented complex that grows together with the local community."

Meanwhile, Wangsuk Atera, a housing complex Kumho Engineering & Construction launched in the Wangsuk District 2 area of Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province on June 18, drew 23,525 applicants for 223 units in the general subscription round, recording an average subscription competition rate of 105.5 to 1.