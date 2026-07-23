Hanwha Construction, the construction arm of Hanwha, has unveiled a safety mascot called Hansuho to promote a culture of safety at construction sites and communicate safety guidelines to workers in a more accessible and approachable way.

The character depicts a worker wearing essential on-site safety gear — a white hard hat, a safety harness and safety boots. Its bright, friendly expression and dependable appearance are designed to lower psychological barriers between the character and site workers, while symbolizing a commitment to following safety rules.

The name was chosen through an internal naming contest and a company-wide vote. Hansuho means "to protect from dangers on site," combining "Han" from Hanwha with "suho," the Korean word for protection, to make the name both intuitive and approachable.

Hanwha Construction plans to roll out the character across on-site safety facilities, signage, safety posters, education materials and campaign content. Hansuho will also appear in content covering seasonal and task-specific safety guidelines to help workers understand and retain safety information.

The character will be used across online and offline communication channels, including on-site safety and health education sessions, safety campaigns and internal online content. The company's long-term goal is to develop Hansuho into a familiar safety mascot for workers on the ground.

"Safety cannot remain confined to systems and regulations — it only takes root as a culture when every member of a site understands and practices it in their daily work," said Kim Woo-seok, chief executive of Hanwha Construction. "We hope Hansuho will become a friendly bridge that communicates naturally with site workers and encourages them to put safety rules into practice."

Meanwhile, Hanwha Construction has been strengthening its brand competitiveness this year by introducing a new exterior design for its Forena residential brand called "Forena Vista," along with an integrated entrance and gate design called "Forena Journey."