A relationship rewrites music you thought you already knew. A melody that went unheard in solitude, a rest taken for granted — the moment they meet another person's breath, they become an entirely different piece of music.

Last month, pianist Lim Yunchan, 22, gazed alone into Mozart's inner world alongside Camerata Salzburg. The journey — from the radiance of K.503 to the private confession of K.505 and finally the abyss of K.491 — was a time of confronting Mozart the human being head-on. Just a month ago, Mozart was, for Lim, music of silence, solitude and self-reflection.

When Mozart returned, the colors had shifted slightly. Perhaps it was because his teacher, Son Min-soo, 50, was beside him. As is widely known, the bond between the two, which began nine years ago, is extraordinary. They first met at a gifted arts program, continued through the Korea National University of Arts, and their connection extended all the way to the New England Conservatory in the United States, where Son took up a professorship. Lim made the bold decision to follow his teacher to America — and this year completed the conservatory's Artist Diploma program there.

The teacher-student duo was back. Suzuki Masato, who had conducted Camerata Salzburg, returned to lead the KBS Symphony Orchestra and reunite with Lim once more. The occasion was the KBS Symphony Orchestra's special concert marking its 70th anniversary, held Wednesday at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. The program mirrored the duo's upcoming performance at the Verbier Festival in Switzerland — a preview of Verbier, in effect.

That evening's stage was the moment a long teacher-student relationship revealed itself as a single piece of music.

The two pianos neither overpowered each other, nor projected ego, nor sought to prove anything. For 25 minutes, the two engaged in a conversation between equals. When the student began a sentence, the teacher received it gently and brought it to completion. When the student cast light, the teacher created a space where that light could linger. Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos in E-flat major, K.365, was reborn in the time shared between teacher and student.

It was their first time sharing a stage since their debut duo recital last year. The arrangement of the pianos was itself a symbol of the duo's story. Rather than the conventional interlocking configuration, the two instruments were placed so that each performer could read the other's face, shoulders and the finest tremor of fingertips — and catch every breath. The two chairs sat side by side, the pianos' lids overlapping in opposite directions.

Once the music began, the seating arrangement made perfect sense. After the orchestra completed its long introduction with buoyant energy, the teacher-student duo struck the first beat together — without so much as a glance or a signal from the conductor — and their musical conversation began. They did not face each other directly, yet each brought every sense to bear in seeing and hearing the other. Lim read his teacher's every shoulder movement and the faintest twitch of an elbow; Son did the same for his student.

After a brilliant opening passage, Lim at the first piano sang with the clear, fresh voice of a soprano performing a Mozart aria. Maintaining a legato tone, his fingers carried the freshness of each individual note, rolling lightly forward. It was a feast of pure, luminous sound.

The teacher who followed was warm and generous. Playing the same melody an octave lower can sometimes feel heavy and dull, but Son's music carried a different kind of depth. He eased the weight of his touch and received the main theme with a quiet, nodding grace. Like a sea without a visible horizon, like a night sky that holds every star without trembling, he built a vast musical canvas on which every note could play freely. He did not rush, and he let no note pass lightly.

It called to mind something Lim had said at a video press conference held around the release of his debut studio album, "Chopin Études": "If the first note doesn't strike the heart, it isn't practice." Son's first note changed the air in the hall. Like a prologue, the teacher set out the broad arc of their shared music in that opening phrase. He was building a world in which his student could fly most freely.

From that solid foundation, Lim took flight. He glided with a suppleness that seemed to breathe life back into a frozen score, and he breathed with Mozart like a living thing. He was Lim and Mozart at once, Mozart and Lim at once. The contrast between teacher and student was vivid, yet there was no collision.

Moving into the second movement, the duo's language grew more assured. Neither kept their eyes fixed solely on the score. Before and after the music, and during the passages where the orchestra carried on after the duo had finished, they stole glances at each other and exchanged small nods.

When the student completed a phrase, the teacher received it with a warm smile, missing not even the subtlest rubato. The two pianos leaned on each other to make music. When one sang, the other enveloped the sound; when one paused to breathe, the other carried even the silence forward.

Mozart's elegant grace was threaded throughout with flashes of melancholy and a sense of transience. The teacher-student duo traded melodies as if singing a duet between two operatic leads — the restraint and dignity of the classical style, never tipping into excess. In the second movement, the pianos achieved a dense harmony not only with each other but with the orchestra as well. When the loneliness of the woodwinds washed in, the pianos layered delicate triplets over it, weaving a harmonious blend of tone. The precise resonance and clear touch of the two pianos together stirred a three-dimensional sound. Under Suzuki Masato's nimble baton, the KBS Symphony Orchestra caught every flexible rubato and subtle tempo shift from the soloists with keen responsiveness, becoming a vast sonic enclosure that firmly supported the free, breathing exchange between the two performers.

The piano arrangement proved its worth again in the second movement. The two performers sensed the speed of each other's shoulder movements and even the split-second moment between pressing a key and releasing it — perfectly synchronizing the music's subtle push and pull of tempo.

The third movement, inheriting the elegance of the first, built a festive atmosphere through dynamic rhythms. With unwavering momentum, the teacher-student duo drew out every syncopated rhythm. Sweeping sixteenth-note runs, cascading trills and racing arpeggios crossed back and forth between the two pianos in a rush of mutual response. As the tempo surged, even the sound of Lim turning a page of the score became part of the music.

On the firm framework and classical order that his teacher held in place, Lim moved with the uninhibited yet sharp intelligence of the young Mozart. Ornaments scattered like laughter; trills leapt up like playful surprises. The teacher was an ocean that held everything. He was not showy. He enveloped his student's sound. Rather than asserting his own presence, he built the musical skeleton so that his student's music could bloom. Because the teacher was there, the student found freedom; because the student was there, the teacher's presence and depth came into sharper relief. The two had perhaps become, without quite knowing when, beings who complete each other — much like music itself.

The cadenza near the end of the piece was a dazzling climax. Beginning in E-flat major and modulating repeatedly as the tension mounted, the teacher-student duo shaped the suspense through an improvisatory shared breath. As the darkness of the minor key gave way to the liberation of the major, the two responded throughout as one body, delivering a moment of catharsis.

Suzuki Masato, who helped shape the evening, has become an unforgettable presence for Korean audiences. He moved the orchestra with seamless precision while listening intently to the conversation between the two pianists. Throughout the performance, the way he watched Lim with a paternal smile was equally striking. From the overture to Mozart's "Don Giovanni" — first performed by the National Opera of Korea in 1962 — through to Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 in G major, Op. 88, Masato revived each instrument and shaped a living orchestra. The KBS Symphony Orchestra's rich lower strings also left a strong impression.

The encore from the teacher-student duo was an unexpected gift. The two left their separate pianos and came together at a single instrument, making one piece of music with four hands. There was a reason for that encore, too. The concert had been moving toward this ending from the very beginning — two pianos in conversation, then folding into a single keyboard. The piece was the Sonatina, the instrumental introduction to Bach's Cantata BWV 106, "Gottes Zeit ist die allerbeste Zeit" (Actus Tragicus).

As Son laid down a steady harmonic foundation in the bass, Lim carried forward a melody of consolation. The flowing, warm phrasing rang out within the intelligent bass line Son had built beneath it. The stage that began with two pianos closed with one. Bach held within it a quiet elegance and a warmth of comfort. The time shared by two people — who first met when one was a 13-year-old boy and the other his teacher, and who over long years have drawn music from each other — lingered in the hall long after the final note.