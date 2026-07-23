Hanse GmbH, the official Mercedes-Benz partner in Korea, said Thursday it has successfully completed the artist mentoring program for the 15th cohort of its art scholarship initiative "Dream Drawing."

Held over four sessions from April through July, the mentoring program brought together seven scholarship recipients and working artists to explore a range of creative techniques and expand their individual artistic visions.

Dream Drawing is Hanse GmbH's flagship corporate social responsibility program, run in partnership with the Korea Mecenat Association since 2012. A total of 325 scholars and mentors have participated over the program's 15-year history. The initiative provides scholarships, mentoring and exhibition opportunities to artistically talented youth, supporting their growth through creative activity. This year's 15th cohort operated under the slogan "Drive your Dream, Draw your Future" and offered a variety of educational programs aimed at nurturing the scholars' creativity and artistic skills.

The mentoring sessions covered four themes: digital illustration as self-expression, AI-based digital collage, painted paper collage, and graphic patterns with motion effects. Artists active in their respective fields — including Woo In-young, Yeorae, Seo Su-yeon and Mosgraphic — served as mentors, sharing their creative worlds with the scholars and guiding them through both theory and hands-on practice across a range of expressive techniques.

Participants said the experience of organizing and expressing their own thoughts and emotions while completing their works helped them grow as creators.

The finished works will be exhibited at the Seoul Design Festival in November. Hanse GmbH said it plans to support the scholars as they present their work to the public and engage with a wider audience of visitors, helping them further develop their creative abilities.

"Dream Drawing is Hanse GmbH's signature social contribution program — one that walks alongside young people as they express their potential through art and take steps toward bigger dreams," said Kim Marco, chief executive of Hanse GmbH. "We will continue to provide ongoing support so that our scholars can tell their own stories through diverse creative experiences and grow into the artists of the future."

Meanwhile, Hanse GmbH has also been actively working to enhance customer convenience and expand touchpoints, including the recent launch of an open-bid used-vehicle platform designed to make it easier and more transparent for customers to sell their vehicles.