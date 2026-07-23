Apartment price gains slowed this week in newly regulated areas including Hwaseong's Dongtan and Guri, which were placed under "triple regulations" at the end of last month. Seoul also posted a slightly smaller weekly gain, while outer districts such as Nowon-gu continued to outperform.

According to the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, apartment prices in Hwaseong's Dongtan-gu rose 0.25% this week, sharply down from 0.73% the previous week. The district's weekly gain has now declined for four consecutive weeks after hitting 2.22% in the third week of June.

In Yongin's Giheung-gu, the weekly gain eased from 0.59% to 0.49%, while Guri's fell from 0.31% to 0.27%. The pullback appears to reflect weakening buying sentiment, as land transaction permit zone designations have made gap investment more difficult ahead of the government's expected release of a tax reform plan centered on higher property holding taxes.

Seoul apartment prices also rose at a slower pace, gaining 0.27% this week compared with 0.30% the previous week. The three major Gangnam districts — Gangnam-gu, Seocho-gu and Songpa-gu — all saw smaller gains. Gangnam-gu's weekly rise eased from 0.16% to 0.10%, Songpa-gu's from 0.32% to 0.29%, and Seocho-gu's from 0.11% to 0.10%.

Yongsan-gu (0.17%), Gwangjin-gu (0.16%), Yangcheon-gu (0.18%), Dongdaemun-gu (0.28%) and Gangseo-gu (0.29%) also posted smaller gains than the previous week.

By contrast, Nowon-gu's weekly gain widened from 0.37% to 0.43%, and Jongno-gu's rose from 0.29% to 0.40%.

Gyeonggi Province (0.17%) and Incheon (0.01%) also saw their gains narrow from the previous week, while apartment prices in regional areas outside the capital region turned flat. Nationwide, apartment prices rose 0.09% this week, down from 0.11% the previous week.

Nationwide apartment jeonse prices rose 0.11% this week, unchanged from the previous week. Seoul jeonse prices edged down to a 0.27% gain from 0.28% the prior week, while Gyeonggi Province's jeonse price gain ticked up slightly from 0.16% to 0.17%.