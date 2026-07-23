Son Heung-min has shaken off the disappointment of South Korea's early exit from the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, scoring in consecutive MLS games.

Son started for LAFC on Thursday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, recording a goal and an assist to lead the club to a 3-1 home win over Real Salt Lake.

In the 11th minute, Jacob Shaffelburg won a ball played from deep and laid it off to Son, who drove forward to the edge of the penalty arc before calmly curling a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

The goal came four days after his first of the season in the LA Derby against LA Galaxy on Sunday, giving Son goals in consecutive league games. It ended a scoring drought in which he had gone 13 MLS matches after the league opener recording only assists — nine of them.

Son's season tally now stands at four goals: two in MLS (with 10 assists) and two in eight CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances (with seven assists).

In the 40th minute, on a counterattack, Son played the ball to Mathieu Choinière, who threaded a pass into space behind the defense. Bouanga ran onto it, beat a defender and finished with his right foot from the penalty spot.

Under MLS's secondary assist rule — which credits the pass preceding the final assist — Son was credited with an assist on the play, becoming the first player in the league this season to reach 10 assists.

Son then drew an own goal in the 68th minute that sealed the win. David Martínez threaded a ball into space, and Son darted into the right side of the penalty area and whipped in a cross that deflected off Salt Lake defender DeAndre Yedlin and into the net.

With the result secured, LAFC substituted Son off in the 72nd minute, bringing on Jeremy Ebobisse. Son left the pitch to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

LAFC made further substitutions, including Bouanga, but conceded a consolation goal to Lucas Engel from a corner kick in the 86th minute — a setback that had no bearing on the outcome given the comfortable lead.

LAFC sit third in the Western Conference with 27 points (8 wins, 3 draws, 5 losses), while Salt Lake, having played two fewer games, are fourth with 26 points (8 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses).

Son made his MLS debut last year and has been dominant against Salt Lake across two meetings, tallying four goals and two assists. He scored a hat trick in the first encounter and added a goal and two assists in the second, helping LAFC to 4-1 wins in both matches.