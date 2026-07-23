FIFA released a composite image capturing memorable moments from the 2026 North and Central America World Cup — and South Korea's Son Heung-min made a small appearance.

FIFA posted the image Thursday on its official social media accounts with the caption "Memories," marking the end of the tournament with what appears to be an AI-generated collage.

At the center, Spain captain Rodri — whose side won the tournament — is depicted lifting the trophy with both arms raised.

Son appears in a small inset in the lower right corner, shown embracing Hwang In-beom after Hwang scored the equalizer against the Czech Republic in the Group A opener at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on June 11.

Surrounding Rodri at the center were France's Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's Lionel Messi — widely regarded as the greatest of all time — and Norway's Erling Haaland.

England captain Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who fell short of the title and finished third, appeared side by side. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia's Luka Modric — both widely expected to have played their final World Cup — were also shown smiling.

Meanwhile, Son was named the most disappointing player of the 2026 World Cup by Portuguese outlet A Bola. Japanese football publication Football Channel also included him in its "worst XI underperformers" list following the group stage.

Son played all three group-stage matches, logging 171 minutes, but managed only three shots and failed to register a goal or an assist. His second-half substitute appearance in the third match against South Africa also drew controversy.

Many observers believe this World Cup was likely Son's last, given his age. Born in 1992, he would be 38 by the time the 2030 World Cup comes around.