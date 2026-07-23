Seoul's Eunpyeong-gu has been providing personalized nutritional supplements and food to more than 110 low-income seniors enrolled in its home health care program since July 10, drawing on funds raised through the hometown love donation system.

The project was designed to improve nutritional balance and support chronic disease management among elderly residents, and will run through October.

Working with the Eunpyeong-gu Pharmacists Association, the district selected individualized support items — including probiotics, chondroitin, coenzyme Q10 and nutritional food products — based on each participant's health condition and current medications.

Ahead of the launch, the district trained its visiting health care nurses in medication management and nutritional supplements in May. The nurses visit seniors at home to deliver the supplements and nutritional food, and provide guidance on dosage and general nutrition management.

"Many seniors take multiple medications at once, so even choosing and taking nutritional supplements requires professional oversight," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "Through personalized nutritional support and medication management in partnership with the pharmacists association, we will help seniors maintain a healthy daily life."