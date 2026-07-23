16 high-value delinquents targeted; 1.3 billion won in hidden assets seized

The Korea Customs Service and the National Tax Service announced Thursday that a joint raid had uncovered and seized hidden assets belonging to delinquent taxpayers who had evaded payment.

The operation marks the first time the two agencies have conducted a joint search, in line with the pan-government cooperation drive the government has been promoting. Targets were individuals simultaneously delinquent on both customs duties and national taxes — high-value, willful non-payers who had the means to settle their debts but chose not to, while living lavishly.

After close consultations on a joint response, the two agencies agreed to exchange information and launch the raid. As a first step, they shared key asset-concealment intelligence — including the National Tax Service's analysis of delinquents' asset-hiding patterns, lifestyle data and actual places of residence, alongside the Korea Customs Service's registered addresses linked to customs identification codes.

Individual customs offices and regional tax offices then conducted detailed analysis of the pooled data and confirmed targets and search locations through stakeouts and canvassing. They ultimately deployed eight joint search teams of roughly 10 members each, organized by the jurisdiction of each delinquent.

The operation yielded 1.3 billion won in seized hidden assets, including 1 billion won ($675,000) in cash and checks as well as luxury handbags and other goods. The agencies also secured a commitment from one delinquent to pay 15 million won per month in installments.

The result carries particular significance as the first collaborative effort in which the two agencies directly shared data-analysis techniques and on-site search expertise. It also demonstrated that inter-agency cooperation can serve as an effective enforcement tool against high-value delinquents who plead financial hardship while continuing to live extravagantly.

Building on these results, the Korea Customs Service and the National Tax Service said they plan to make the regular exchange of asset-concealment and lifestyle information on joint customs-and-tax delinquents a standing practice and to continue pursuing coordinated enforcement.

Both agencies also stressed the importance of public tips in tracking down hidden assets held by high-value and habitual delinquents, urging citizens to consult the lists of such individuals published on each agency's website — Hometax for the National Tax Service — and to submit any relevant information.