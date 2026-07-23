Jo Min-a (now legally known as Jo Ha-rang), a former member of the K-pop group Jewelry, said she has ranked sixth nationwide as an insurance agent.

Jo, who works as an agent at a major domestic non-life insurance company, posted a verification photo on her Instagram on Thursday, writing that she had won a "first-half 2026 national ranking award — 6th place."

"I am truly grateful for the applause I receive every month as a top insurance performer, and I am honored to have received such a meaningful award," she said. "The encouragement I receive at these ceremonies gives me great strength to push forward even harder."

She added that she feels both pride and a sense of responsibility knowing that many customers across the United States, Thailand and South Korea are covered under her policies, and pledged to keep doing her best. She also addressed her son directly in the post, writing, "Gangho, Mom won an award."

Jo debuted with Jewelry in 2002 and left the group in 2006. She married a non-celebrity in 2020 and had a son, but the couple divorced in 2022. It became publicly known about two years ago that she had been working as an insurance agent.

Jo recently appeared on singer Seo In-young's YouTube channel, where she said she had been named a top insurance performer 22 times and had once ranked first in nationwide sales. She also said colleagues describe her as someone "who could sell a water purifier in the middle of a desert," and noted that while her annual income exceeds 100 million won ($72,000), her monthly earnings vary because she works on commission. She said that after her divorce, she was left responsible for a loan her ex-husband had taken out against their home. "I worked without rest to pay off the debt," she said.