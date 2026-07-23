The Seoul Community Chest of Korea announced Wednesday that Ji Min-su, a senior researcher at LG Electronics' Customer Quality Research Institute, donated 1 million won ($675) and joined the organization's individual donor program, known as the Nanum Leader program, becoming its 923rd member.

Ji said facing his parents' upcoming surgeries prompted him to reflect on the importance of family and the value of paying attention to those around him.

"I wanted to use this donation to cheer on those who need help," Ji said. "I hope my act of giving will be a source of strength for someone, and that my good deed will inspire further acts of kindness."

Shin Hye-young, secretary general of the Seoul Community Chest of Korea, thanked Ji for the contribution. "We are deeply grateful for Senior Researcher Ji's warm-hearted generosity, which grew out of his care for his family," she said. "We will do our utmost to ensure that the donated funds reach neighbors in need."

The Nanum Leader program enrolls individual donors who give or pledge at least 1 million won within a year, bringing together people from all walks of life to promote a culture of everyday giving.