Trip.com said it has formed a long-term partnership with Shinhan Card to deliver premium value across travel services — including flights, accommodations and membership — and will run joint promotions under the arrangement.

The two companies signed a strategic MOU to strengthen premium travel benefits at Shinhan Card's headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul. Hong Jong-min, Trip.com's Korea country manager, and Kim Young-il, executive vice president of Shinhan Card, attended the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Trip.com will offer special discounts on worldwide hotel bookings to Shinhan premium cardholders through Oct. 31. Holders of Shinhan Card's The Premier, The Ace and The Best series cards will receive a 20 percent discount, while holders of The Classic and Platinum-tier cards will receive 15 percent off. The discount applies once per account, up to a maximum of $100, and takes effect immediately at booking. Stays booked through the promotion must begin by Dec. 31, based on check-in date.

Customers who complete a hotel booking through the dedicated promotion and finish their stay will have their Trip.com VIP membership rating automatically upgraded the month after check-in. The Premier, The Ace and The Best cardholders will receive Diamond status, while The Classic and Platinum cardholders will receive Platinum status. The upgraded rating remains valid for one year from the date it is granted.

Shinhan Card members who attain a Trip.com VIP rating can access global premium benefits according to their tier, including exclusive hotel discounts, complimentary airport lounge access and airport pickup vehicle upgrades.

Details of the promotion are available through a dedicated Korean-language mobile website and in-app event page on Trip.com for Shinhan Card members. Corporate cards and BC Card-linked cards are excluded from the promotion, which may end early if the allocated budget is exhausted.

"We are delighted to introduce Trip.com's differentiated VIP benefits to Shinhan Card customers through our close partnership," Hong said. "We look forward to combining the unique strengths of both companies to generate strong synergies and grow together."

Booking details and full terms are available on the dedicated event page on Trip.com, as well as through Shinhan Sol Pay and the Shinhan Card website.