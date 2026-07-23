FIFA has announced the final lineup for its Dream XI, the best-eleven team of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, chosen by fan vote.

FIFA unveiled the squad Wednesday on the tournament's official website, arranged in a 4-3-3 formation.

France's Kylian Mbappe, Norway's Erling Haaland and Argentina's Lionel Messi were named as the three forwards.

Mbappe drew the most votes among forwards at 29.8%. He scored 10 goals in eight matches at the tournament. Haaland and Messi received 27.46% and 22.17%, respectively.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham (England, 29.02%), Michael Olise (France, 18.94%) and Rodri (Spain, 15.34%) were selected.

The defensive line features Marc Cucurella (Spain, 22.56%), Dayot Upamecano (France, 14.93%), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina, 10.28%) and Pedro Porro (Spain, 18.74%).

In goal, Cape Verde's Vozinha — one of the breakout stars of the tournament — claimed the top spot with an overwhelming 39.6% of the vote.

By nation, champions Spain led with three selections, as did semifinalist France. Runner-up Argentina placed two players, while third-place England, Norway and Cape Verde each contributed one.