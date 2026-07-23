Former lawmaker Min Gyeong-wook, who has been in the intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital after collapsing during a lecture on July 14, posted a personal update on social media Thursday.

Min wrote on his Facebook page Thursday: "Last time I thought I was going to die, but this time I thought I was already dead. I am still in the ICU."

While occasional updates on Min's condition had come from family members and acquaintances, Thursday's post marked the first time he had communicated directly through social media.

In the message, Min said he remained in the ICU, indicating he still requires intensive care and rest.

Min collapsed on July 14 while delivering a lecture titled "Election Fraud and the Calling of Christians" at the Korea Christian Building in Jongno-gu and was rushed to Seoul National University Hospital. He was diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage while unconscious and underwent surgery. A former KBS news anchor, Min served as spokesperson for Cheong Wa Dae under President Park Geun-hye and as a member of the 20th National Assembly.