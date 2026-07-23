A high school student has been referred to prosecutors on charges of producing deepfake sex crime material targeting his classmates.

A police station in South Chungcheong Province booked the student, identified only as A, without detention on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes and forwarded the case to prosecutors, Yonhap reported Wednesday.

A is accused of using photos of three female classmates to create and distribute deepfake sex crime material in May.

Police secured evidence by analyzing A's mobile phone, determined the charges were substantiated and referred the case to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the school violence deliberation committee ordered A to transfer to another school.