Expanded tech-theft unit marks new chapter in technology and IP enforcement

The special judicial police of the Korea Intellectual Property Office — the frontline force protecting the nation's technology and intellectual property — marked a reinvigorated new start Thursday.

The Korea Intellectual Property Office held an inauguration ceremony for its Technology and Intellectual Property Protection Special Judicial Police at the main conference room of the Government Daejeon Complex in Seo-gu, Daejeon, to mark the expansion of its technology-theft response framework and signal its resolve to crack down on technology and intellectual property crimes.

As competition for technological supremacy between nations intensifies, advanced technologies such as semiconductors and secondary batteries have become strategic assets tied directly to national competitiveness, not just corporate survival. Their strategic importance means overseas leaks could pose a serious threat to national and economic security — yet the number of such cases continues to rise each year.

To respond swiftly and firmly to technology theft and misappropriation, the office's special judicial police established three dedicated investigative units on June 30 and added 34 technology police officers. The expansion is intended to secure a critical window of response to protect South Korea's advanced technologies and contribute to building the country into a nation of unrivaled technological strength.

The ceremony was attended by Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Park Beom-gye along with senior officials from prosecutors, police and other relevant agencies. Those present formally declared the launch of the new unit and pledged to counter technology theft, misappropriation and intellectual property crimes with expertise and accountability; to uphold due process throughout all investigations and protect the fundamental and human rights of citizens; and to earn the trust of the public and businesses through honest and diligent investigations.

"Today, a single semiconductor design or one key process technology can determine a company's survival and shape a nation's future," Park said. "I hope that the special judicial police's new start on Thursday will serve as a turning point in protecting South Korea's intellectual property and safeguarding the innovation of our businesses."

Kim Yong-seon, commissioner of the Korea Intellectual Property Office, said technology and intellectual property are critical foundations that determine not just corporate growth but national growth. "We will respond to crimes swiftly and decisively with the highest level of expertise, while placing the protection of fundamental and human rights above all else in our investigations, so that we become a special judicial police force trusted by the public and businesses alike," Kim said.