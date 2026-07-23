An official announcement of Lee Kang-in's move from Paris Saint-Germain to Spanish club Atletico Madrid appears imminent.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported Thursday (Korean Standard Time) that Lee, 25, will sign a five-year contract with Atletico Madrid, with a formal announcement expected the same day.

Lee has been training almost every morning at GS Champions Park — FC Seoul's training facility in Guri, Gyeonggi Province — since the 2026 World Cup, but did not appear at the venue on Wednesday.

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid and PSG reached a transfer agreement several weeks ago. Atletico Madrid will pay PSG a transfer fee of 35 million euros, with an option for an additional 5 million euros, bringing the potential total to 67.1 billion won ($45.3 million).

The contract between Lee and Atletico Madrid will run through 2031, Marca said.

The delay in finalizing the signing stems from the process of terminating Lee's contract with PSG. Atletico Madrid had originally hoped Lee would head directly to their San Rafael training ground after the World Cup break.

To expedite his arrival, the club sent its team physician to South Korea last week to conduct a medical examination.

Marca said Lee could join training under manager Diego Simeone this week, and projected that he would make his debut either in a closed-door friendly against Getafe on Wednesday or in a friendly against Manchester United in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 9, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are scheduled to meet in a Coupang Play Series friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium — a stage that could serve as Lee's formal introduction to home fans in his new colors.

Lee spent most of his youth career in Spain, playing for Valencia and Mallorca before joining PSG in 2022 and spending three seasons in France's Ligue 1. The transfer marks his return to La Liga after three years away.