Gijang-gun will operate a pop-up store for its tourism characters "Gijang Friends" at the outdoor plaza of Lotte Premium Outlets Dongbusan branch for two days starting Friday.

The event was organized to promote Gijang-gun's tourism resources and its official tourism characters — Gijang Ajae, Dashimi and Merchi — while offering visitors a range of hands-on programs.

The pop-up store will be themed around the concept of "a departure point for a voyage to the paradise of Gijang." Visitors will receive a brief introduction at the entrance before making their way through a promotional zone, a photo zone and an experience zone, collecting stamps along the way.

The promotional zone will feature tourism brochures and booklets introducing major attractions in Gijang-gun, along with QR code-based surveys on tourism and character preferences.

In the photo zone, visitors can take commemorative four-cut photos using frames designed exclusively for the Gijang Friends characters. The experience zone will offer a roulette event where participants can win various souvenirs, as well as a "make your own keycap" activity. Visitors who post photos taken at the event on their personal social media accounts will also receive a Gijang Friends doll keyring.

Gijang-gun chief Woo Seong-bin said he hoped many residents and tourists would attend the pop-up store, make happy memories with the Gijang Friends characters and use the occasion to visit the county's various tourist attractions.