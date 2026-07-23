Singer Park Jin-young, 55, has revealed his two daughters — who are the spitting image of him — and shared his dreams for their future.

Park is set to appear on MBC variety program "All-Knowing Viewer," airing Saturday.

On the show, he opens up about his home, daily life and family.

His two daughters, ages 6 and 7, also make an appearance. Park remarried in 2013 and welcomed the girls in 2019 and 2020.

Saying fatherhood has transformed his life, he said, "I really want to be the best dad." A self-confessed daughter-obsessed father, he starts each day with a hug from his girls and has even written a song dedicated to them.

Park beamed with pride, saying his daughters have inherited not only his long limbs but also his talent for singing and dancing. He then unveiled what he called his "big picture" — forming a future girl group with his daughters alongside the daughter of singer Rain and actor Kim Tae-hee, and the daughter of entertainer Boom — sending the studio into fits of laughter. "There is no better job in the world than being a singer," he said.

While he melts completely in front of his daughters, Park is equally well known for his iron self-discipline as the head of JYP Entertainment and a still-active dance artist.

He begins each day with a glass of deep-sea water and an organic spread of health oils, seasonal fruit and Greek yogurt. He then memorizes English vocabulary using his own mnemonic method before heading to his home gym for an unbroken sequence of warm-ups, stretching, weight training, cool-down exercises and facial muscle workouts. Piano practice and vocal training round out a daily routine he has maintained without exception for more than 20 years — all of which will be shown on the program.

"He breaks his day down to the minute," his manager said. "He has kept the routine every single day for over 20 years, with the goal of delivering the best performances as a dance artist all the way to his 60th birthday."

Park made his comeback Thursday with the release of new single "WET." The track is his first summer song in about six years, following "When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)" in 2020, and has been selected as the main theme song for Waterbomb 2026, one of South Korea's signature summer festivals.