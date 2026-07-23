The Bank of Korea announced Thursday that it had selected 55 financial companies to participate in open market operations over the next year.

By category, 45 firms were designated for repurchase agreement (repo) transactions, 22 for monetary stabilization bond competitive bidding, subscription and outright securities transactions, and nine for securities lending.

The central bank said it had expanded the scope of Korea Overnight Financing Repo (KOFR)-related transaction results counted in performance assessments, broadening eligibility beyond banks and asset management companies to cover all sectors, including non-bank deposit-taking institution associations and securities firms.