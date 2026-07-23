President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday launched a marathon public debate on real estate policy, saying he wanted to "listen openly to what the people think."

Lee presided over the National Grand Debate on Real Estate Policy at KBS headquarters in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The event carried the slogan "Designing Korea's Real Estate Policy Blueprint Together with the Nation's Owners," reflecting the administration's stated intent to gather public input and incorporate it directly into policy.

The agenda included issues that had previously been treated as effectively settled by Lee's own public remarks — among them a property tax on owners of a single ultra-high-value home, taxation of non-resident single-home owners, and deregulation for private rental business operators. By placing these topics back on the table, Lee made clear that all matters would be reconsidered from scratch.

At the forum, Lee said candid discussion and a willingness to hear opposing views could produce a degree of social consensus. He pledged to actively reflect the opinions of both experts and the public in future government policy decisions.

The event began at 10 a.m. with opening remarks by Lee, followed by a presentation of pre-collected public opinions by Lee Hyeong-il, first vice minister of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Three academics then delivered policy papers — Jin Mi-yun, a professor at Myongji University, on housing supply; Kim Young-do, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Finance, on real estate finance; and Kang Seong-hun, a professor at Hanyang University, on taxation.

The forum was broadcast live on KBS and other terrestrial networks. Attendees included academics, senior journalists and editorial writers, licensed real estate agents, representatives from construction and financial industry associations, construction companies, civic and youth groups, YouTubers, and administrators of real estate and parenting online communities — alongside Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, ministers from relevant government agencies, and Cheong Wa Dae officials.

Among those who drew particular attention were several social media influencers, real estate agents and parenting-community operators. Choi Young-min, who runs the YouTube channel "Jaetekeu Ilgeojuneun Pailleot," a personal finance commentary channel with about 1.29 million subscribers, and Chae Sang-uk, who operates "Chaebusim" with 290,000 subscribers, both attended and shared views on the current administration's real estate policies. Kwon Ki-hyeon, a director at an urban development research institute, also participated.

Licensed real estate agents Jang Mi-young, head of Budongsan114 OK Real Estate Agency; Lee Hye-won, head of Mr. Holmes Seongdong Geumho Center Real Estate Agency; and Kim Hee-jun, head of Segi Real Estate Agency, conveyed on-the-ground perspectives on the effects of government policy.

From the civic sector, Kim Hyeon-dong of People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy's Tax and Fiscal Reform Center, Choi Ha-eun of the Mindalpaengi Union, and Jo Jeong-heun, chair of the land and housing committee at Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, also took part.

An additional 29 members of the general public attended, selected from among those who had submitted opinions through the government's public-input website and expressed a wish to participate. Five journalists specializing in real estate, including editorial writers and reporters, also took part from the media sector.