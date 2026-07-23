AI, robots, smart factories and unmanned stores have been included in South Korea's national economic statistics for the first time, reflecting the country's rapidly shifting industrial landscape.

The Ministry of Statistics said Thursday it had added new survey categories — including AI adoption — to this year's comprehensive economic census, laying the groundwork for a more precise picture of corporate activity in an era of AI-driven industrial transformation.

The ministry said it wrapped up the "2025 Comprehensive Economic Census" on Wednesday, having conducted the survey from June 1 through Wednesday. The census is a foundational national survey that tracks employment, production and business conditions across all industries, and serves as a basis for government economic policy, regional industrial development, small-business support and future industrial strategy.

The biggest change in this year's census is the addition of survey items reflecting the AI era. The ministry introduced new categories covering AI use, robot adoption, smart factory operations and unmanned store status, enabling the country to measure the digital transformation of domestic industry through official national statistics for the first time.

The survey methodology was also streamlined. By expanding the use of administrative data, the ministry limited on-site inspections to about 3.34 million businesses — 44.4 percent of the roughly 7.53 million total — reducing the response burden on companies. Non-face-to-face survey methods were also strengthened through an upgraded online system and a 24-hour call center staffed by AI chatbots and professional consultants.

After reviewing the on-site survey data, the ministry plans to release preliminary results on the number of businesses and workers by region and industry in December. Final results covering all survey categories will be published next June and made available through the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS) and the Microdata Integrated Service.

"We will do our utmost to ensure that the census results accurately reflect the reality of a rapidly changing industrial ecosystem — including the AI transformation — and translate into policies that benefit the public," said Ahn Hyeong-jun, minister of statistics.