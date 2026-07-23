People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said Thursday that the ongoing parliamentary investigation into the National Election Commission ballot shortage must be extended to fully expose all problems and allegations that emerged during the local elections.

Speaking to reporters after a supreme council meeting at the National Assembly, Jang said investigators had found evidence of false voter turnout entries by officials at the National Election Commission and the Gyeonggi Province election commission, with search and seizure operations currently underway. "This should ultimately be seen as a search and seizure targeting the NEC's servers," he said.

Jang said the special prosecutor act must explicitly name the NEC's central servers as an investigation target. "The fact that a search and seizure has reached the NEC's servers shows that the problems with this local election are being exposed one by one," he said. "Evidence of false voter turnout entries has now been found — was it a flawed election or a rigged one?"

He also warned that if a special prosecutor is appointed without public confidence, the political fallout would be severe. "If a special prosecutor is not recommended and appointed in a way the public can accept, the anger and backlash will ultimately consume the entire political establishment — ruling and opposition parties alike," he said. "The only way to meet the public's wishes is to lay bare the full truth without a single remaining doubt."

Jang also said he would personally appear before the NEC's election petition hearing Monday to argue the case himself. He had earlier told the supreme council meeting, "I plan to appear before the NEC in person to make my argument."

He added that courts have recently allowed live broadcasts or public proceedings for cases of high public interest. "If the NEC recognizes the gravity of this case, there is no reason to ban a live broadcast," he said.

Jang again called on the NEC to permit a live broadcast so the public can follow the proceedings directly.