A lottery player has shared how a dream about rescuing friends from a large lake led to winning both first and second prizes in the same drawing of a pension lottery.

Lottery operator Donghaeng Lottery recently released an interview with a winner, identified only as A, who took both the first- and second-prize spots in the 324th drawing of the Pension Lottery 720+.

"In a recent dream, a large lake appeared and I saved friends who had fallen into it," A said. "Water-related dreams have often brought me good luck, so I had a feeling something good was about to happen — and the very next day I went out and bought a Lotto ticket and a pension lottery ticket."

A few days later, a lottery storyline in a drama series reminded A of the forgotten tickets. Checking the Lotto ticket first, A found it had not won — but the pension lottery ticket had hit the first prize.

"I was so shocked I was speechless for a moment. I checked again and again because I thought I must have misread it," A said. "I couldn't sleep a wink that night — I was so excited and dazed. Even now I still can't believe it. It feels like I'm dreaming."

A, who said buying Lotto and pension lottery tickets is a weekly habit, plans to put the winnings to work. "I intend to invest in shares and other financial products and use some of it to supplement my living expenses," A said.

The Pension Lottery 720+ pays first-prize winners 7 million won ($4,730) a month for 20 years and second-prize winners 1 million won a month for 10 years, both paid out in pension-style installments.