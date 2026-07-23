Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Thursday that its flagship RTD (ready-to-drink) liquor brand Sunhari Gin posted first-half sales of about 17 billion won ($11.5 million), surpassing last year's full-year sales of 16.2 billion won.

The company expects full-year sales to more than double last year's figure. It also projects cumulative sales since the brand's May 2021 launch to exceed 120 million cans — measured in 355-milliliter can equivalents — by year-end.

Sunhari Gin expanded its lineup after launching with Sunhari Lemon Gin and now offers four varieties: Sunhari Lemon Gin, Sunhari Grapefruit Gin, Sunhari Yuzu Gin and Sunhari Sangria Gin. Sunhari Lemon Gin accounts for the largest share of sales at 58 percent, followed by Sunhari Grapefruit Gin at 22 percent, Sunhari Sangria Gin at 11 percent and Sunhari Yuzu Gin at 9 percent.

Sunhari Gin uses a freeze-extraction method in which whole fruits are frozen at ultra-low temperatures and then steeped, preserving the natural flavor and aroma of each fruit. The brand also targets zero-sugar demand among calorie-conscious consumers and offers a range of alcohol content levels — 4.5, 7 and 9 percent — across its distinct flavor variants.