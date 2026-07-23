A Seoul court is set to hold the fourth hearing Thursday in a 33 billion won ($22.3 million) damages lawsuit filed by Ador against Danielle, a former member of NewJeans, and Min Hee-jin, the label's former chief executive.

Civil Division 31 of the Seoul Central District Court will convene the fourth round of arguments Thursday afternoon in the case Ador brought against Danielle and Min.

Ador filed the suit after terminating Danielle's exclusive contract in December last year. The label contends that Danielle and Min bear significant responsibility for the dispute over NewJeans' exclusive contracts and the members' departure and delayed return to activity.

At the third hearing, held July 2, the two sides clashed over whether the exclusive contract had been violated. Ador argued that Danielle had concealed her independent activities and a dual-contract arrangement, while Danielle's side rebuffed the claim, saying the label was exaggerating activities she had shared with other members to pin the blame on her alone.