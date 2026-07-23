Starbucks Korea announced Thursday that it will team up with child welfare organization ChildFund Korea to support a history and culture education program for elementary and middle school students at community child centers across the country.

Community child centers are child welfare facilities supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. They serve children under 18 enrolled in elementary or middle school, offering after-school care, emotional support, and lifestyle and educational activities. More than 4,000 such centers currently operate nationwide.

Starting this year, Starbucks will support participation in the program for about 1,000 elementary and middle school students at community child centers. The commitment totals 300 million won ($202,000), spread over three years at 100 million won per year. The company plans to open applications to community child centers nationwide in August to finalize the list and scale of beneficiaries.

The program consists of two components: a "pre-learning activity" conducted at the community child center, and an on-site field trip to destinations such as the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History and the National Museum of Korea. Students first build an understanding of the historical significance of their destination through the preparatory activity, then visit in person for deeper exploration.

Kim Ji-young, head of Starbucks Korea's ESG team, said the program was designed "to help elementary and middle school students at community child centers across the country experience diverse historical sites such as ruins and museums by covering their field trip costs." She added that the company "will continue to introduce a range of programs that provide real, practical benefits to children and youth at community child centers, including history and traditional culture experiences."

Starbucks has maintained a partnership with ChildFund Korea for 20 years since 2006. The company runs a variety of social contribution initiatives, including a youth talent development program, an employee voluntary donation campaign called "Hope Delivery," and donations from the proceeds of charity mug sales.