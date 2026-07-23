The National Pension Service and Korea Electric Power are linking their public data to reduce welfare blind spots and strengthen support for people in need.

The National Pension Service announced Thursday that it signed an MOU with Korea Electric Power on Wednesday at Korea Electric Power's art center in Seocho-gu, Seoul, to identify welfare blind spots through AI and public data convergence.

The agreement aims to safely connect data held by each institution to reach marginalized groups who have fallen through the cracks of public administration and to build a tighter social safety net.

Under the arrangement, the National Pension Service will use Korea Electric Power's electricity consumption data to flag households where usage has dropped sharply or gone dark for an extended period. Staff will then follow up by visiting or calling to check on the safety of pension recipients and verify their eligibility. Recipients found to need assistance will be connected to the National Pension Service's community outreach services, including delivery of daily necessities and companionship programs.

Korea Electric Power, for its part, will use National Pension Service workplace data — including information on withdrawn businesses and employee headcounts — to improve the administration of its electricity bill welfare discount program. The utility plans to screen suspended or closed welfare facilities to prevent improper discounts and increase transparency in welfare budget spending.

The two institutions said they plan to expand data-driven public administration through the partnership and continue developing practical support measures that people can tangibly feel.

"Data cooperation between public institutions is a vital foundation for providing a seamless welfare net to the public," said Jeong Tae-gyu, pension director at the National Pension Service. "We will continue to expand collaboration with a wide range of institutions and take the lead in eliminating welfare blind spots."