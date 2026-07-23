Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has been spotted in Cambodia, drawing attention.

Jolie posted on her social media Thursday that she had recently returned to Cambodia, describing it as the place where she established the Maddox Foundation — an organization that has been 100 percent locally led since 2003.

She shared multiple photos documenting the foundation's activities alongside images of her visiting local sites, including beekeeping farms.

"The foundation began its mission of clearing landmines left behind after years of conflict, so that Cambodian people could live and farm on the land," Jolie wrote, adding that the organization has since expanded into new forms of work in the post-conflict era.

She said the foundation recruits and trains local rangers who patrol the Samlot forest to prevent illegal logging and poaching, while women support their families through a sustainable beekeeping program.

She also said students from remote villages can stay at the Samlot dormitory to complete their high school education, and that the foundation's health clinic cares for mothers and young children.

"All of these activities are led by the people who live in these communities," she said, urging supporters to follow the foundation's work.

The Maddox Foundation is a nonprofit environmental and community development organization Jolie established in Cambodia. It was founded after Jolie and her then-husband Brad Pitt adopted their eldest son, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002, with the aim of supporting his birth country and its local communities. The organization has since grown into a large-scale relief group focused on poverty alleviation and community self-sufficiency.

According to recent foreign media reports, Jolie is making plans to relocate to Cambodia and is also pursuing the sale of her home in Los Angeles, California.