The Ministry of Economy and Finance held an event Thursday to spread the results of AI innovation at public institutions and strengthen cooperation with private AI companies. The ministry plans to accelerate citizen-facing AI innovation by sharing outstanding case studies and launching a youth AI supporters program.

The ministry hosted the "Public Institution AI Innovation Workshop and Youth AI Supporters Launch Ceremony" at Nest Court in the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund building in Seoul, presided over by Second Vice Minister Heo Jang. About 200 people attended, including officials from public institutions, AI companies and youth supporters.

The event was organized as part of the "2026 Plan to Promote and Expand AI Utilization at Public Institutions." Its aim is to share best practices from public institution AI innovation projects and to build the AI ecosystem by connecting public-sector AI demand with the technological capabilities of private companies.

At the launch ceremony held before the main workshop, 66 young people selected from 22 public institutions were commissioned as "Youth AI Supporters." Over the next three months, they will cover and promote AI utilization at public institutions and propose AI ideas from a citizen's perspective.

The AI innovation workshop that followed featured the top 20 public institution AI innovation projects announced in June, grouped into four sectors — infrastructure, energy, industrial promotion and services. Participants shared implementation experiences and outcomes and discussed avenues for inter-agency cooperation.

"When one institution's AI innovation spreads to others, and when collaboration among public institutions leads further to technological cooperation with private companies, public institution AI innovation becomes the nation's overall innovation capacity," Vice Minister Heo said. He also urged the youth AI supporters to "become a link in innovation — vividly conveying the value of public institution AI innovation to the public and presenting new AI innovation ideas."

A business consultation session between private AI companies and public institutions was also held at the event. Participants discussed the potential for applying various technologies to the public sector, including facility control, patrol robots, AI video analysis, industrial facility monitoring and marine environment management. Vice Minister Heo also met with AI startups based at the venue to hear their suggestions.

The ministry said it plans to continue identifying field-driven AI innovation cases through the "2026 Public Institution AI Innovation Challenge," running through Aug. 28, as well as through the youth AI supporters program and a series of visits to outstanding AI sites. It added that it will work to strengthen a virtuous cycle in which public AI demand drives private technology development and market creation.