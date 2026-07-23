Han Byung-do, acting leader and floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, said Thursday that the time has come to bring the intense debate over abolishing prosecutors' supplementary investigative powers to a close.

Speaking at a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly Thursday morning, Han said the party would "reach a responsible conclusion so that the new criminal justice system can be implemented without a hitch on Oct. 2."

He said completing prosecutorial reform through the separation of investigation and indictment powers is "a goal President Lee Jae-myung has always emphasized and a firm state agenda of the people's sovereignty government," adding that "the president and the Democratic Party have not retreated or wavered on this principle."

Han also stressed the need to root out internal corruption within the police and establish democratic oversight, saying authorities must make "bone-cutting efforts" to eliminate misconduct and put controls in place to prevent the abuse of power.

He added that "stern punishment for recently surfaced cases must serve as the starting point," and called on police to swiftly launch the investigation reform TF they have agreed to establish to prevent a recurrence of the Jang Yun-gi case.