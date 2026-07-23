LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) signed a strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) with British defense company Babcock on Tuesday at Farnborough International Airshow 2026, the world's largest aerospace and defense exhibition, the company announced Thursday.

Babcock is a global defense company that builds Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers in the United Kingdom and manages the full life-cycle maintenance, repair and overhaul of the Royal Navy fleet.

The agreement is intended to advance international defense cooperation between the two companies. The two sides plan to combine LIG D&A's advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities with Babcock's engineering, support and core operational expertise.

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to pursue integration of their global supply chains, development of the AH-140 frigate equipped with LIG systems, development of launch vehicles and precision-guided munitions, and cooperation in robotics, autonomous and unmanned systems. The AH-140 is a global export frigate platform developed by Babcock based on the Royal Navy's Type 31 frigate.

Lee Hyun-su, head of LIG D&A's overseas business division, said the agreement "will mark an important turning point in securing new competitiveness in the global market." He added that the company would "continue to expand cooperation so that we can offer differentiated, integrated maritime defense solutions to customers around the world."

Nick Hine, chief growth officer of Babcock International Group, said the two companies "bring together complementary capabilities, deep engineering expertise and global networks to offer a compelling partnership in key international markets." "We are exploring both immediate and long-term opportunities and expect to create significant value through this," he added.