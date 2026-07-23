The Busan Port Authority (BPA) announced Thursday that it has selected the Busan Metropolitan City Athletic Association as the preferred negotiating partner to operate the North Port Marina aquatic facility. The association, a nonprofit with experience running swimming pools and other sports facilities, is set to be confirmed as the final contracted operator on Aug. 1 following priority negotiations with the BPA.

Alongside the selection of a new operator, the BPA said it will pursue facility renovations and operational improvements to enhance convenience and safety for the public.

The authority plans to carry out safety inspections and routine maintenance — including replacing lockers and tiles — on a facility that has operated without a break since opening three years ago. It will also significantly extend pool hours from the current 9 a.m.–6 p.m. window to 6 a.m.–9 p.m., reflecting feedback gathered from users over that period.

The BPA said the facility will reopen Aug. 24 after completing priority negotiations with the new operator, a safety inspection and a three-week renovation.

The North Port Marina aquatic facility drew more than 70,000 visitors last year. The BPA operates it as a public-interest venue — setting fees below those of private facilities — with the goals of energizing the North Port redevelopment area, expanding leisure options for residents and promoting a marine recreation culture.

"We will work closely with the Busan Metropolitan City Athletic Association as the contracted operator to deliver safe, high-quality service," a BPA official said.