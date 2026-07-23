Singer Kim Jeong-min has shared the story of what he called the best experience of his career — a residential event at an apartment complex in Dongtan new town, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

Kim appeared on MBC's entertainment program "Radio Star," which aired Wednesday.

Kim said an offer had come in at the right price, but he had second thoughts when he learned it was an apartment event. "An apartment complex is calling a big-name singer like me?" he joked, recalling his candid reaction at the time.

"You don't think of apartment events as a big deal," Kim added. "Do apartment complexes even book celebrities? But they're meeting my fee? I'm actually excited."

The booking was for a complex in Dongtan, and Kim headed to the venue with a mix of anticipation and skepticism.

What he found there exceeded his expectations. Residents in their 40s and 50s — who had been teenagers when Kim debuted — sang along to every song and gave him a roaring reception. "The Dongtan apartment residents were the generation that grew up with my music," he said. "In more than 30 years since my debut, I had never gotten that kind of response. I ended up performing five songs."

The crowd would not let him leave when the show ended. "They even packed me cherry tomatoes to take home," he said. "They paid me properly, the response was incredible — it was a huge boost."