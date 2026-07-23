SSCL (Stuttgart Sports Car), the official Porsche dealer in South Korea, announced Thursday that it has named actor Kim Mu-yeol as the newest member of its ambassador program, "SSCL Friends."

Kim becomes the fourth member of SSCL Friends, joining actors Lee Min-jung and Jung Jun-won and professional golfer Park Ji-young. He is set to receive the Cayenne Electric — scheduled for launch in the second half of this year — and will begin his activities as an SSCL Friends member through customer programs and various brand content.

Kim recently drew attention for his role as Na Hwa-jin, a supervisor at the Teaching Rights Protection Bureau, in the Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson." The show reached No. 1 on Netflix's global Top 10 non-English TV chart, generating buzz at home and abroad, with Kim drawing wide notice from viewers worldwide for his broad acting range.

"Kim Mu-yeol's career — constantly showing new sides of himself by crossing the boundaries of genre and character — aligns with Porsche's values of performance, innovation and the pursuit of new possibilities," said Yoo Jong-han, CEO of Porsche SSCL. "We look forward to sharing Porsche's distinctive experience with our customers in an even more vivid way alongside him."

The first vehicle Kim will drive as an SSCL Friends member is the Cayenne Electric, Porsche's electric SUV. The model combines powerful performance, everyday practicality and a new driving experience for the electrification era, and is expected to showcase both Kim's lifestyle and Porsche's latest appeal naturally.

Through the Cayenne Electric, Kim plans to go beyond simply receiving vehicle support and instead live the Porsche lifestyle as an owner, sharing that journey with customers — the hallmark of the SSCL Friends program.

"Kim Mu-yeol is an actor who pushes his own limits in every project and delivers a strong performance in his own way," an SSCL official said. "We expect this partnership to let us share the new possibilities the Cayenne Electric represents, and the Porsche lifestyle, with our customers in a more vivid and authentic way."

SSCL Friends is more than a standard ambassador program — it is a brand community initiative in which members experience Porsche firsthand and share their lifestyle with customers. Porsche SSCL works with individuals who pursue distinctive paths in their respective fields, creating touchpoints through customer events, lifestyle programs and brand content.

Meanwhile, SSCL reached a cumulative delivery milestone of 50,000 vehicles last month — an achievement realized 21 years after the company was founded in 2005.

SSCL operates five showrooms and six service centers, the most of any official Porsche dealer in South Korea. In addition, the company has continued to expand its customer touchpoints through a Porsche-certified pre-owned vehicle center and four Porsche Studios, the first of their kind in the country.