Hana Securities said Thursday it had again demonstrated its pension asset management capabilities by delivering strong results in retirement pension operations.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service's integrated pension portal, Hana Securities' individual retirement pension (IRP) non-principal-guaranteed product posted a one-year return of 54.91% and a three-year return of 23.33% in the second quarter of this year, ranking first in the securities industry for three consecutive quarters.

The firm also led the industry in long-term performance for defined contribution (DC) and defined benefit (DB) retirement pensions. Its DC non-principal-guaranteed product recorded a 10-year return of 9.55%, while its DB non-principal-guaranteed product returned 7.03% over the same period — both ranking first among securities firms.

Hana Securities has been reinforcing its pension asset management framework, recently establishing a dedicated pension consulting division and reorganizing its existing unit into an expanded pension asset management center. The firm offers customized portfolios and consulting tailored to individual customers' investment preferences and retirement timelines, drawing on a range of investment products including global ETFs.

The firm recently launched "1Q Smart Personal Pension Wrap," a discretionary pension management service in which professionals manage customer assets. The product invests across domestic and overseas public funds and conducts regular rebalancing in response to market conditions to systematically manage pension assets.

Building on that track record, Hana Securities has ranked in the top 10 percent of retirement pension providers in the non-principal-guaranteed return category of the Ministry of Employment and Labor's retirement pension provider evaluation for four consecutive years. The firm is also approaching 5 trillion won ($3.39 billion) in combined retirement and individual pension assets, sustaining its growth momentum.

"Pension is an essential asset for a stable retirement, which is why consistent return management through diversified investment and rebalancing from a long-term perspective is critical," said Kim Seung-gyun, head of Hana Securities' pension business division. "Because differences in a provider's asset management capabilities can widen the gap in customers' long-term returns, we will continue to strengthen our differentiated asset management services that take into account each customer's life cycle."