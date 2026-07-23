Hyundai Card announced Thursday the launch of the Gmarket Kkoc Hyundai Card, a co-branded credit card developed with Gmarket that lets users earn up to 12 percent in Smile Cash rewards.

The card focuses on Gmarket shopping benefits through integration with the Kkoc membership, a Gmarket subscription service priced at 2,900 won per month that earns users up to 5 percent in Smile Cash.

Cardholders earn 7 percent in Smile Cash on Gmarket purchases. Combined with the 5 percent from the Kkoc membership, the total reaches up to 12 percent. Users who spend at least 300,000 won ($203) in the previous month can accumulate up to 14,000 won in Smile Cash per month.

At all other domestic and overseas merchants, the card earns 0.7 percent in Smile Cash with no monthly cap. Smile Cash can be used like cash on Gmarket and Auction.

The card's design and issuance packaging reflect the Kkoc membership's brand identity, prominently featuring the brand name "Kkoc."

Hyundai Card is running a series of launch promotions to mark the card's release.

Through Aug. 31, new Kkoc membership subscribers who set the Gmarket Kkoc Hyundai Card as their automatic payment method will receive six months of subscription fee cashback. Through July 31, shoppers can also receive an instant 20 percent discount on all products at Gmarket and Auction — up to 30,000 won at Gmarket and up to 20,000 won at Auction, with one use allowed at each platform. During the same period, a special event will offer a 5,000-won Mega Coffee mobile gift voucher for just 100 won.

"The Gmarket Kkoc Hyundai Card maximizes synergy with the Kkoc membership to significantly enhance benefits for Gmarket shoppers," a Hyundai Card official said. "We expect it to become the go-to card offering optimized rewards for frequent Gmarket users."

The card carries an annual fee of 20,000 won. Further details are available on the Hyundai Card, Gmarket and Auction apps and websites.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Card offers a range of private-label credit cards in partnership with other brands, including E-mart, Costco and CJ Olive Young.