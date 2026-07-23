Actor Tang Wei and her husband, director Kim Tae-yong, have welcomed a second son. The birth has drawn wide attention given that Tang Wei delivered at 47.

Tang Wei announced the news herself Wednesday, sharing photos of the newborn.

She also posted a painting of a foal made by the baby's grandfather — an artist — to mark the birth, sharing the family's joy at welcoming their newest member.

Tang Wei and Kim first met on the set of the 2011 film "Late Autumn" and married in 2014. Their first child, a daughter named Summer, was born in 2016.

Tang Wei's pregnancy had already become public after she was spotted with a visible baby bump at a luxury brand event in Shanghai, China, in April. She later confirmed the news herself, saying, "I was truly surprised and very happy. Everyone is looking forward to having another little foal in our home."

In June, Tang Wei and Kim were seen traveling to Hong Kong together ahead of the birth, raising speculation that she planned to deliver there.

Tang Wei gave birth to her first child in Hong Kong as well. At the time, she explained why she had not chosen to deliver in South Korea, saying, "It would be a problem if we can't communicate — like a chicken and a duck trying to talk."