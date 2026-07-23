Tailim Packaging, a corrugated box manufacturer affiliated with Global Saea Group, announced Thursday that it has published its "Sustainability Report 2025," detailing the company's ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance last year.

Tailim Packaging has released an annual ESG performance report every year since becoming the first company in its industry to publish one in 2023. This year's report covers achievements and strategies in climate change response, eco-friendly product development and supply chain management.

On the environmental front, the company's renewable energy transition stood out. Tailim Packaging has installed solar power generation facilities at its Cheongwon campus and Sihwa factory, producing 9,806 MWh of renewable energy annually. Renewable energy now accounts for 23.2% of total energy consumption, and the installations are expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 2,639 tons per year.

The renewable energy-based production system is also helping strengthen the ESG competitiveness of the company's customers. In collaboration with E-Land Retail, Tailim Packaging produced 1.3 million eco-friendly corrugated boxes last year using solar-generated electricity, contributing to reductions in its customer's supply chain carbon emissions, known as Scope 3 emissions.

As mandatory ESG disclosure requirements are phased in, managing Scope 3 emissions — those generated across the entire supply chain, not just within a company's own operations — is emerging as a key competitive factor in the manufacturing sector. Packaging companies are increasingly expanding their role beyond renewable energy adoption and eco-friendly material development to become solution providers that help customers reduce their carbon footprint.

Tailim Packaging also expanded its eco-friendly product lineup. A high-strength, lightweight corrugated box that won a ministerial commendation from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy last year uses up to 20% less paper than conventional products while achieving 20% greater strength. The company also offers a packaging optimization solution that designs packaging structures tailored to each customer's products and logistics environment, improving distribution efficiency and indirectly supporting greenhouse gas reductions.

The company is extending its ESG management framework across its entire supply chain, including partner companies. Tailim Packaging plans to install solar power generation facilities at 80% of all its sites by 2028 to expand its renewable energy-based production system, while continuing to develop eco-friendly packaging solutions.

"The sustainability report is more than a disclosure tool — it is a key means of demonstrating our ESG direction and the results of our efforts," a company official said. "We will continue to strengthen management that takes both environmental and social responsibility into account."