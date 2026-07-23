Applied Materials Korea, the local unit of the US semiconductor equipment maker, announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with ChildFund Korea to support science and cultural arts education for children in local communities.

Under the agreement, Applied Korea will sponsor two programs — an AI and semiconductor education class and a traditional cultural arts class, both run in partnership with ChildFund Korea. The company also plans to donate computers to community child centers to broaden technology access for the next generation and help close the digital divide.

"By supporting both advanced technology education and cultural experiences together, we aim to help children build the creativity, confidence and systems-thinking skills they will need to lead future innovation grounded in AI and semiconductor knowledge," said Park Gwang-seon, president of Applied Materials Korea.

Applied Korea, now in its sixth year of supporting science education, has revamped its existing science classroom program into an AI and semiconductor curriculum. Through hands-on, integrated learning that connects AI and semiconductors, students are given the opportunity to think about how individual components and data function within a larger system.

The program has also expanded its reach beyond community child centers to include local elementary schools. About 330 students in total are expected to participate — fourth- through sixth-graders at elementary schools in Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek, as well as children at community child centers in Seongnam. Students will be able to work with AI vision sensors, AI robot kits and Applied's semiconductor STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) kits.

Now in its third year, the traditional cultural arts class will serve about 500 children across 40 community child centers in Seongnam, Icheon, Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek in Gyeonggi Province. The program will give participants the chance to make traditional Korean masks and learn talchum, a mask dance recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Applied Korea is also donating 90 laptops and 12 speakers to 67 community child centers across the four cities, as part of its commitment to sustainable growth with local communities. The laptops were previously used by Applied Korea employees and, after refurbishment, will be used to improve the digital learning environment at community organizations.