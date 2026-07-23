NH Nonghyup Property & Casualty Insurance announced Thursday it will introduce a post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-based security system as part of its digital channel transformation project.

PQC is a next-generation encryption technology built on complex mathematical algorithms that even quantum computers — with their ultrafast processing capabilities — cannot easily crack. The insurer plans to apply the technology to key stages of its digital services, including customer authentication, electronic signatures and sensitive data entry, providing a more robust security environment than conventional public-key cryptography.

As quantum computers become increasingly commercialized, new decryption threats are emerging, and the financial sector faces growing pressure to upgrade its encryption systems. The adoption is part of a preemptive strategy against so-called "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, in which adversaries collect encrypted data today with the intent of decoding it once quantum computing matures. The security system will be supplied by RaonSecure, an AI-powered security and authentication platform company.

The project is being recognized as a pioneering case of next-generation encryption adoption in the financial sector. It is expected to serve as a foundation for a future-ready digital security architecture by integrating with zero-trust and AI-based security frameworks. NH Nonghyup P&C Insurance plans to gradually expand PQC coverage across its digital channels and core business systems to continuously strengthen customer data protection.

"This PQC adoption goes beyond simply applying a new security technology — it is a strategic investment to proactively prepare for the security environment of the future," said Song Chun-su, chief executive of NH Nonghyup P&C Insurance. "We will continue to expand the introduction of next-generation security technologies to build a digital financial environment where customers can use our services with confidence."