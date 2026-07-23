The government will allocate a total of 520 GPUs to new AI projects, including 512 for the "AI for All" initiative. It also plans to accelerate efforts to build ecosystems around next-generation small modular reactors, physical AI ports and defense semiconductors as part of its push to secure a decisive lead in growth industries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon chaired the 11th Science and Technology Ministers' Meeting at the Government Complex Seoul on Thursday, where officials discussed and approved six agenda items: a plan to foster next-generation SMR development, a strategy to localize defense semiconductors and build an industrial ecosystem, a physical AI port strategy, an agentic AI initiative, a privacy protection guide for public-sector AI transformation, and a GPU support plan for major government AI projects.

"As the AI revolution reshapes the global economy and industry, we will pursue semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI as three mega-projects to secure overwhelming competitiveness," Bae said. "We will also accelerate the realization of an 'AI-based society' where all citizens can use AI."

The government will allocate a total of 520 additional GPUs to support new AI projects, including AI for All.

The "AI for All" project will receive 512 Nvidia B200 GPUs. The government plans to support the year-end launch of the AI for All service — developed by private companies — so that all citizens can acquire AI as a core skill, as fundamental as hangul or arithmetic, and use it as easily and freely as a calculator. An additional eight GPUs will be allocated to improve the quality of an AI-powered legal search service for the public. The moves are intended to boost the performance of AI-based public services and expand AI policies that citizens can feel directly.

To capture an early share of the next-generation SMR market, which the government expects to expand significantly in the 2030s, it will pursue public-private commercialization partnerships, supply chain development, expanded demonstration infrastructure and regulatory improvements.

The government will support the development of joint public-private specialized companies and business models tailored to each reactor type. It plans to secure licensing data early through demonstrations using digital twin technology and the site of the Munmu the Great Science Research Institute in Gyeongju. It will also work to establish a supply system for high-assay low-enriched uranium and secure nuclear fuel technology to build a full-cycle supply chain.

In response to intensifying US-China technology rivalry, the government will develop defense semiconductors as a core national security asset.

It will expand domestic semiconductor development backed by stable demand tied to weapons system procurement programs, and broaden their application in weapons systems through government-led reliability verification and demonstration.

The government will also begin building "physical AI ports" to drive port innovation and strengthen industrial competitiveness.

At Gwangyang Port, it will pursue the establishment of an advanced port technology institute — a working title — linking real and virtual environments. Jinhae New Port is set to be developed into a flagship model for physical AI ports by 2032, after which the concept will be expanded to major ports nationwide, with support for overseas market entry.

The government is also moving to establish an early lead in the agentic AI ecosystem to strengthen AI competitiveness. In preparation for an era of "agentic AI" — systems that independently plan and execute tasks — the government will put in place a governance framework to ensure safety and reliability. It will develop AI agent guidelines and an evaluation and verification system, and support industry-specific service demonstrations and the AI for All project so that all citizens can access AI services.