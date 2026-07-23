IM TAM Co. (Chairman Shin Jae-ho), the operator of golf wear brand Boss Golf, announced Thursday that it is launching the Boss Golf 2026 F/W collection.

The collection, marking the start of the fall/winter season, is presented under the theme "Jet-set Luxe." It centers on easy-tailoring setup pieces built around a vest featuring the brand's signature monogram jersey jacquard, completing a between-seasons look that moves naturally from the course to everyday settings.

As the season deepens into autumn, the brand will introduce the "Beyond the Course" and "Timeless Camel" collections. Beyond the Course blurs the line between the fairway and the city with a luxury casual aesthetic, combining the brand's signature logo pattern and modern stripe designs across windproof jackets and jacquard sweaters that balance function and style. Timeless Camel rounds out the fall offering with waterproof and windproof outerwear, an ultralight hybrid sweater and a vest — versatile pieces designed to adapt to shifting seasonal conditions.

The winter season is built around two themes: "Calm Elegance" and "Feather Winter." The Calm Elegance collection centers on 3-way and 2-in-1 swing-down jackets that maximize warmth and versatility, offering a refined layering approach suited to unpredictable winter weather. The Feather Winter collection follows with lightweight down outerwear, knit outerwear and padded pants — pieces that combine function and style to allow a free swing and comfortable fit even on the winter course.