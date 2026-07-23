A significant number of consumers dealing with light urinary incontinence have been cutting back on water intake or avoiding going out — yet those who tried a dedicated incontinence product reported feeling less anxious about leaving home and staying active.

Yuhan-Kimberly on Thursday released the results of a satisfaction survey conducted among participants in a sampling campaign for Depend Style, its incontinence care brand.

According to the survey, 18.7% of respondents said they had reduced or avoided drinking water after noticing symptoms of light incontinence.

Leisure and outdoor activities were also affected. Some 76.8% of sampling participants said they had postponed or given up activities they wanted to do because of incontinence concerns.

Some 97.4% of respondents said the condition had a mental or psychological impact on them. The burden was particularly pronounced in situations where restroom access is difficult, such as long-distance travel or outdoor activities during the vacation season.

After using a dedicated product, positive changes emerged. Some 73.5% of respondents said they felt more at ease going out or staying active while wearing the product than before. Another 49.7% said they felt they could continue their activities even during extended outings or long trips, suggesting that dedicated products help ease the psychological burden.

Awareness of incontinence products as everyday care items also grew. Some 38.7% of respondents said they would use the product as something they naturally carry during daily activities, while 36.8% said they would keep it on hand as a situational care item.

Intent to continue using the product was high. Some 99.4% of trial participants said they planned to bring Depend Style when going out in the future. Situations where they most wanted to use it included everyday outings, exercise and hiking, and long-distance or extended travel. Additionally, 99.4% of respondents said that in the event of incontinence, a dedicated product — rather than a sanitary pad — would be necessary. A pre-screening survey conducted during participant recruitment found that only 27.4% had actually used a dedicated incontinence product before, highlighting the need to expand trial opportunities.

As South Korea's population ages rapidly, the incontinence care market is growing steadily. Industry analysts say a rising number of consumers are beginning to view incontinence management not merely as a medical issue but as part of a broader "wellness care" lifestyle aimed at improving mobility and quality of life. Demand for functional incontinence products is expanding beyond middle-aged and older consumers to include women who have given birth and highly active individuals, and competition in the market is expected to intensify further.

A Yuhan-Kimberly official overseeing the Depend Style brand said light incontinence "may not be visible on the outside, but it can become a daily concern that limits everything from drinking water to planning outings and the range of activities people feel comfortable doing." The official added that the company would "continue to expand opportunities for consumers to try and choose dedicated products without hesitation, so they can focus on their activities — including during the summer vacation season — without worrying about leaks."